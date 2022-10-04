• Don Blankenship, former CEO of Massey Energy, will not get a Supreme Court review of his federal conviction for conspiring to violate safety standards stemming from a 2010 explosion at a West Virginia coal mine that killed 29 men, justices said.

• Herns Mitton, former leader of the New York Department of Corrections Emergency Service Unit, said in an Instagram video that he's "better off assisting members of this department independently outside of the department," quitting his job as head of the agency's training program after nine days.

• Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid-response director, wrote on Twitter that a video conflating Vice President Kamala Harris' remarks about environmental justice with the White House's disaster relief plans was "causing undue panic" and "must be clarified."

• Will Powell, a spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration, said the historic preservation of the Hooper Island Lighthouse, which sold for $192,000 at auction, "is a unique opportunity" for the new owner of the Dorchester County, Md., facility.

• Amylee Hammon said her son "cried so hard when [his bride] walked down the aisle" at their wedding, to which a Walton County, Ga., sheriff's deputy gave him and three groomsmen a ride after they were in a car wreck just a couple of miles from the venue.

• Eddie Wilder lent his Pawleys Island, S.C., rental property to a visiting couple who lost their wedding attire and decor during Hurricane Ian and even encouraged the bride and groom to "grab a bottle or two" of champagne that the property owner and his wife had stockpiled.

• Kazuhiro Fukazawa, president of Aiwa Connect, which operates a high-class camping facility in a shuttered elementary school in Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, said he expects "demand from overseas tourists to increase when the coronavirus pandemic ends."

• Jim Waide, an attorney who represented the family of a man fatally shot in 2015 by sheriff's deputies during a no-knock raid, described the agreement with Monroe County, Miss., to pay the victim's four daughters $690,000 as "a good settlement."

• Matt Chapman, police chief in Pascagoula, Miss., said a Louisiana man was being chased by sheriff's deputies before he jumped from a bridge and plunged to his death.