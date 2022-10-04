Innocent of cruelty to dog, pleads man

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man pleaded innocent Monday to charges stemming from the killing of his neighbor's dog.

Charles Ferris, 53, is charged as a habitual offender with aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse and violation of a no-contact order. He pleaded innocent to the charges at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Ferris was arrested in May.

He admitted to killing the dog when asked by a Benton County sheriff's deputy whether he was involved in the dog's death, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Charles and Leslie Fontenot reported March 27 to sheriff's deputies they came home and found their dog dead on the front porch with an arrow in it, according to the affidavit. The couple, who live on Sheppard Place Road in Rogers, said the blood trail went from their house down Deer Run Lane, according to the affidavit.

The couple has a no-contact order against Ferris, who lives nearby at 21412 Deer Run Lane in Rogers, according to the affidavit.

He said he shot the dog in the face while the animal was behind his shed, according to the affidavit.

Ferris said he first shot the dog with rubber balls, then went in his home to get his crossbow, according to the affadavit. Ferris shot the dog, which then ran away bleeding from the mouth, the affidavit states.

Ferris was on probation at the time.

In March 2019, Christopher Hicks, 39, of Rogers said Ferris shot him about five times while he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, but Hicks said he refused to shoot Ferris, who then shot himself while wearing the vest, according to court documents. The charge against Hicks was dismissed after Ferris admitted to shooting himself while wearing the vest.

Ferris pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was placed on five years of state-supervised probation. Prosecutors are seeking to revoke his probation.

Ferris is being held on $50,00o bond in the animal cruelty case, but the judge ordered him to be held without bond in the probation violation case.