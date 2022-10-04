Investigation nears close in Meta breach

A probe into Meta Platforms Inc. by a key European Union privacy watchdog is drawing to a close.

Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, is being investigated by the Irish Data Protection Commission for leaking the personal data of more than half a billion users last year. The commission submitted its draft decision in the investigation for approval to its EU counterparts, according to a statement Monday.

Meta is among a number of big U.S. tech companies that have set up an EU hub in Ireland, making the watchdog there its main supervisor for possible data protection violations.

The probe was opened in 2021 "after media reports highlighted that a collated dataset of Facebook user personal data had been made available on the internet," according to the watchdog. Personal information on 533 million Facebook users worldwide reemerged on a hacker website in April 2021, including their phone numbers and email addresses.

Several companies, including Marriott International Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., have faced fines from European data regulators in cases where user data was compromised. EU data protection rules introduced in 2018 gave the bloc's privacy enforcers power for the first time to levy fines of as much as 4% of a company's annual sales.

Meta has said the data was old and already reported back in 2019.

"Unauthorized data scraping is unacceptable and against our rules," according to an emailed statement from Meta. "We have engaged closely with the Irish Data Protection Commission on this important issue and continue to invest in our systems to prevent scraping on our platform."

Meta "will continue to work with our peers on this industry challenge and await the final report," according to the company.