NEWS IN BRIEF

J.B. Hunt adding

2 transload sites

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said Monday that it's adding two new transload locations to its network to allow for quick access to rail lines and highways for its customers.

The Lowell-based transport and logistics company is adding the locations in the Seattle area and Laredo, Texas. In July, it opened a transload location in Los Angeles, and in November, it retooled a location in Jersey City, N.J., to serve the New York region. Transloading refers to the transfer of goods from one mode of transportation to the other.

"By growing the reach of our transload service and managing the drayage and loading processes for our customers, we can provide new levels of process oversight and visibility into their freight activity, particularly the critical first mile segment," Darren Field, president of intermodal and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt, said in a statement.

The Tacoma, Wash.-based facility serves the Seattle and Tacoma ports. The Laredo operation is one of the first transloading facilities available after crossing the Mexico border. Freight entering and exiting the U.S. often requires transloading services.

Shares of J.B. Hunt closed at $162.03, up $5.61, or nearly 4%, in trading Monday on the Nasdaq.

-- John Magsam

OAN planning TV

antenna comeback

After being dropped by two pay-TV distributors this year, One America News is attempting a comeback with an old technology: the antenna.

The channel, which has been accused of spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and praised by former President Donald Trump, lost millions of homes when DirecTV and Verizon Communications Inc. stopped carrying it.

OAN is signing up partners to broadcast on so-called subchannels. OAN airs on free, over-the-air channels in about 30 markets and plans to be in about 100 by the end of this year, according to a person familiar with the company's strategy who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't public. The markets include Pittsburgh; Las Vegas; Wichita, Kan.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Birmingham, Ala.

Subchannels, which are sometimes called "multicasts" or "diginets," have been growing. About 15% of U.S. households use antennas, according to Nielsen.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index gains

24.22 in stock rally

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 745.63, up 24.22.

"Stocks rallied big on Monday to start the new month and quarter, as the Dow Jones rose 2.7% and the S&P 500 rose about 2.6%," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.