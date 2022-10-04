Comes down to owner

Re Mike Masterson's columns on problem dogs: I live in rural Arkansas and dogs are a problem. But it isn't just big dogs. My daughter-in-law's mother was bitten on the ankle while chatting with the owner of a dog.

My husband and I often walk the campgrounds. Recently a person with three dogs (two on leash) came walking toward us. The owner struggled with the two on the leashes while the third dog came bounding at me. It jumped on me, hitting my thigh. The owner is saying, "Oh, it is friendly." But I could have been knocked over, and it was heavy enough to cause a bruise on my thigh.

We have had numerous occasions when packs of dogs rove the neighborhood on the hunt. One time two dogs decided to menace us and our family by one getting in front while the other sneaked up from behind. Fortunately the sheriff's department did investigate and warn the owners to keep them penned up. Needless to say, we are wary of any dogs on our property.

And then there is the problem of owners who put their dogs out at night and let them bark and howl incessantly. It can be heard by neighbors trying to sleep, but somehow not by the owners.

It is not just big dogs or special breeds. It is a problem with owner control and their willingness to make sure their animals are not a menace or nuisance to others. It's a matter of being a good neighbor and citizen.

MARTHA SHIELDS

Mount Ida

Letter was on point

I'm writing this short letter to thank Mr. David Cockcroft for his recent letter on the "Voices" page. He touched every issue for which I believe we should be grateful to President Joe Biden. President Biden cares about the middle and lower classes and has been trying to help us, unlike Mr. Trump, who gave big tax cuts to the top 10 percent when it seems most of them didn't pay their fair share anyway. And I agree with everything Mr. C wrote regarding Mrs. Sanders also.

ROSE GOVAR

Little Rock

Teach all of history

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a new bogeyman: the left-wing people who want to include study of slavery and our treatment of American Indians.

You can also discuss the Comanches' slaughter of immigrants who arrived through the Gulf of Mexico. You don't have to spend days on these things, but include them in American history lessons. They are part of history just as much as our founding, the Constitution and our presidents. They should be taught.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Reading assignment

"Don't judge a book by its cover." Hmmm. A wise old saying that I've found to be very true over the years.

How many times have I been surprised when I opened a book and started reading? Many, many times.

So, my advice today is not to judge a book until you've done homework. All of it.

Read, read, read.

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

The better candidate

I recently attended an event where I heard Chris Jones speak. I knew of his outstanding education (Ph.D. from MIT in urban planning and also studied nuclear engineering there). But I was wowed at his speech, both in policies proposed and in overall positivity and inspiration. You can read his policies on his website and listen to him in YouTube clips there.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has no policies on her website. I find that both surprising and scary.

Chris served as director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, using tools and technology to build businesses and create jobs. Sarah has worked in numerous campaigns and was the White House press secretary under Donald Trump, where she repeatedly backed up his many lies. Chris believes a woman should decide what is necessary for her health. Sarah thinks the government should decide. Chris has visited all 75 counties to listen and to convey his vision for Arkansas. Sarah has campaigned little out in the state, rather relying on her huge war chest from mostly out-of-state donors.

One of the scenes in Sanders' TV ads is where she takes away the TV remote and emphatically states her children will not watch CNN. One group of fact-checkers found 80 percent of CNN claims to be true or mostly true. They found 60 percent of Fox News claims to be false or mostly false.

Sanders also says she will combat inflation by giving us a tax cut. Since Arkansas is required to have a balanced budget, where is that money going to come from? Public schools? Roads and bridges?

America loves an underdog. This time the underdog is also by far the best qualified and most positive candidate. Do your homework, then vote for Chris Jones for governor. Arkansas will be better for it.

DEBORAH ROBERTS

North Little Rock

Running for ... what?

I'm not sure: Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders running for governor or president? The only opponent she mentions is Joe Biden.

Her ads are ridiculous; the one with the little boy not able to buy his treats because of the Biden economy and Biden taxes is misleading. Sarah, Biden has nothing to do with Arkansas sales tax on groceries! And the one telling her children not to watch CNN. I had to Google that one! Seems CNN called her a liar. She may need a thicker skin to enter politics.

REBECCA JONES

North Little Rock

Bet they're lined up

Just wondering how many countries are rushing to send aid to Florida hurricane victims.

JIM HENNEBERGER

Austin