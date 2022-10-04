Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cancels LITFest after abrupt contract cancelation

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in a statement shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday said LITFest has been canceled.

“My vision for LITFest was to celebrate the best of Little Rock through a diverse and inclusive festival featuring music, the arts, food and informative panels — to unite the City with this unique event while supporting local, economic and cultural development of our City," Scott said.

"While LITFest is now canceled for this weekend, it is my desire to see it move forward in the future."

Think Rubix and the city "have acted legally and within the normal bounds of contracting and procurement," Scott said.

At the same time, he said that the contract prepared by the city attorney's office was "not optimized" for a festival of LITFest's scope.

“I’m disappointed that divisive politics negatively affected the vision and impact of this inaugural festival," Scott said. "I fully support the artists, vendors, food trucks and organizations involved in showcasing the best of our City. Thank you for your commitment to attempting to produce an event that the residents of Little Rock could be proud of.”

3:22 p.m.: LITFest contractor defers to city of Little Rock, says firm has no authority to cancel or postpone festival

Amid questions about the status of LITFest, a first-ever Little Rock festival scheduled for this weekend, the managing principal of public-affairs firm Think Rubix said in a statement on Tuesday, "Think Rubix does not have the authority to cancel or postpone LITFest."

Earlier this year, the city of Little Rock selected Think Rubix to help produce LITFest. However, City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the $45,000 agreement on Monday, citing contract violations.

In the statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Think Rubix Managing Principal Tristan Wilkerson said, "As LITFest remains a project of the City of Little Rock, all questions regarding the status of events or future events must be answered by the City of Little Rock."

He went on to say that the firm has received no compensation from the city as part of the contract. "Per industry standards, and as requested by the City of Little Rock, a fiscal sponsor was secured," Wilkerson said. "Think Rubix has not received any compensation from sponsorship funds, and the fiscal sponsor did not retain any fees."

Wilkerson also said officials at the firm had previously advised the city to have LITFest take place at a later date.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.