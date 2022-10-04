Little Rock city manager abruptly cancels LITFest contract with politically connected firm tapped for festival

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Monday notified the public-affairs firm Think Rubix that the city has terminated an event-promotion agreement tied to LITFest.

The abrupt cancellation of the contract occurred just days before the first-ever city festival was scheduled to begin. It also coincided with new legal concerns from Little Rock's city attorney about the financial arrangement with the politically connected firm.

In a letter addressed to Think Rubix Managing Principal Tristan Wilkerson, Moore wrote that a 15-day termination notice provision "is hereby voided due to violations of said contract."

"As of October 3, 2022, no City funds have been deposited by Think Rubix, and a stop payment procedure has been initiated by the City of Little Rock for the check issued by the City in the amount of $30,000," Moore wrote. "No further payments will be forthcoming."

He added, "Please understand no indirect or direct City funds are to be utilized for LITFest."

After being promoted by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in his two most recent State of the City addresses as a compelling new festival featuring the arts, food and technology, LITFest was ultimately scheduled for Oct. 7-9.

The lineup of events included musical performances by Ashanti and others, a block party in the River Market District, a food truck festival and more.

It was unclear Monday how Moore's decision would affect the festival. City officials did not say whether any or all of the events associated with LITFest would go forward.

When briefly reached by phone Monday, Wilkerson indicated that a statement would be forthcoming, but one had not been issued as of around 9 p.m.

Moore did not address the termination of the contract at a city board meeting Monday evening, nor did Scott.

When reached via email Monday afternoon, Moore confirmed that there were no earlier payments prior to the $30,000 check that was issued to Think Rubix. He did not respond when asked about the specific contract violations that led him to terminate the agreement.

The contract, which Moore signed on June 9, said the city would pay Think Rubix up to $45,000.

Purchases below $50,000 can be approved by the Little Rock city manager, provided they undergo a competitive bidding process, and as a result the agreement with Think Rubix never received the city board's review.

Wilkerson signed the agreement on behalf of Think Rubix on May 14; it was also signed by the deputy city clerk and a deputy city attorney.

According to a copy of Little Rock's signed agreement with Think Rubix, the city retained the right to terminate the contract by giving the firm written notice and specifying the effective date of termination at least 15 days beforehand.

In April, Think Rubix announced it had hired Scott's former chief of staff, Charles Blake, as vice principal following Blake's Jan. 31 resignation from city government. One week later, the city of Little Rock issued a news release that said Think Rubix had been selected to produce and manage LITFest.

Little Rock's statement at the time said Blake was not involved with Think Rubix's response to a request for qualifications nor the firm's selection.

That turned out to be inaccurate, according to email records that were recently published by attorney Matthew Campbell of the "Blue Hog Report."

Blake apparently contributed to a LITFest technical proposal as Think Rubix officials prepared to submit their bid response to the city. He also accepted a calendar invite for a Think Rubix meeting related to the festival bid, records show.

In a statement last week, Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler said, "While no laws or ethical standards have been violated here, we regret that, in our haste to tell the community about an exciting new music and cultural festival, we failed to fully vet our statement before releasing it."

In addition to Blake, the firm's ties to Scott encompass campaign finance.

Wilkerson contributed at least $4,000 to Scott's 2018 campaign for mayor, records show, and Scott's campaign paid Think Rubix at least $1,500 in consultant fees.

On Friday, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter added to the questions surrounding the festival when he informed city officials that a newly disclosed video "creates serious legal concerns about this contract."

In a letter, Carpenter cited a video of a meeting in which Kendra Pruitt, Scott's current chief of staff, discussed using money from sponsors for the festival in order to circumvent city board approval of the agreement.

"I think it's possible to leverage some sponsorship dollars for additional work as necessary, because that wouldn't be city money and therefore wouldn't require that political step, if you will," Pruitt says in the video. "... and I don't know that we want to go before the board on what they would maybe deem, us throwing a party."

The city's request for qualifications "did not make clear that Think Rubix would be responsible for raising the sponsorship funds," Carpenter wrote to city officials Friday.

Noting that the contract said Think Rubix had to ensure sponsorship funding was deposited promptly with the city, Carpenter wrote, "Unfortunately, that has not been done, and the Board of Directors has no reason to believe that the value of the contract to Think Rubix has not exceeded the $5000.01 trigger to require Board of Directors approval."

The video had not been provided to individuals who asked for materials related to the LITFest bid under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, the city attorney wrote.

In a Sept. 28 blog post, Campbell published records that show city officials including Pruitt and Think Rubix representatives discussed an arrangement whereby a nonprofit group with ties to Think Rubix officials called the Foundation for Social Impact would collect sponsorship money for LITFest, with the nonprofit keeping a percentage of the proceeds.

The Foundation for Social Impact lists Wilkerson as well as another Think Rubix official, Durwin Lairy, as two of the organization's three directors, according to records of the Arkansas secretary of state's office.