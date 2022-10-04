Little Rock crowd enlightened by SEC Network host Burns

The SEC Network's Peter Burns has confirmed his life's three turning points throughout his present career. His first opportunity to do so in Little Rock was not missed.

Burns, who said his trip to Little Rock on Monday was a lifetime first, has been a studio host on the SEC Network since 2014.

Five and a half years after his points of change were published in The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge, Burns' hometown, and 45 minutes after he spoke of them in a vestibule outside a DoubleTree Hotel banquet hall used for the Little Rock Touchdown Club's weekly banquet, he highlighted the stories for the luncheon crowd.

In order, Burns' dark to pitch-black stories tell how his first wife -- until then the love of his life, he said -- left him without warning, that he was later fired from a dream job for a dubious, legitimate cause, and, finally, that a good friend was murdered in a mass shooting remembered among the American mar of its sort now spread across a generation.

Burns' friend Jessica Ghawi was among the 12 killed by a shooter at a movie theatre in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., in July 2012.

"It's weird how sometimes in the middle of the worst days of your life, they end up becoming important to you," said Burns as he waited between a radio interview and his address to the luncheon crowd. "I never wanted to go back and wonder what would've happened if I would have done this or that."

Burns said a lack of self-awareness and examination led to his firing from a Denver radio station where he had started building a foundation for his career. It was yet another lesson learned, he said.

"That was the best thing that could have happened to me," Burns said. "Once I lost that job, I was like, 'This is my favorite thing to do in the world.' It made me ask myself, how are you going to stay humble and be appreciative of every opportunity you get? Without that, I don't think I would have had the opportunity to do what I do now."

The first of the three life-changing stories for Burns came in 2007 when he arrived home from a trip away for work to find his house empty and his first wife gone for good.

"That was out of the blue," Burns said. "It was like losing someone in a car accident. It was just crazy. After that, I just started working really hard. It was like, you know what, I'm going to bounce back. As a result, I started getting a lot of opportunities, and that's when I started flying a little bit too close to the sun."

Burns' mention of ancient Grecian myths referred forward to the basis of his radio station dismissal.

For his luncheon audience, Burns offered his obligatory opinion of the Arkansas Razorbacks' 49-26 football loss to Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

"I saw three different games," Burns said.

Alabama led 28-0 in the first half but Arkansas was within 28-23 in the third quarter before Alabama ran away in the fourth.

Raised by adoptive parents, both Cuban immigrants, Burns teasingly cursed luncheon master of ceremonies David Bazzel after Bazzel brought up Burns' relationship with his father.

"You wrote, 'I don't know who my father is, but I know who my dad is,' '' Bazzel said. " 'He's the man who adopted me and chose to love me unconditionally before he ever met me, and he changed my life forever.' "

"Damn you, Dave," Burns said as his eyes watered from an emotional response similar to another from the previous hour.

As has every LR Touchdown Club speaker this fall, Burns spoke of his admiration for Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks' head football coach, during an interview on KABZ-FM, 103.7, with hosts Justin Acri and Wess Moore.

"It was Father's Day, and I posted a picture and said something like, 'Hey, my dad is my everything; he's my best friend,' " Burns said. "I didn't think anything about it, walked into the [College World Series] suites saying hi to everybody, and Sam, in the middle of a game, comes up and he goes, 'Hey. Come over here.' I thought, 'Oh no. Sam's going to rip me about something I said.' He goes, 'That picture you posted with your dad, I cried.' This wasn't him having to kiss up or anything, not that he would ever have to do that for me." it was such a real moment.'

"It was such a real moment. If you are in a recruit's living room, and you have an interaction with Sam Pittman, how in [the] hell are you going to say no."