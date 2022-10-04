LR man, 40, ID’d as homicide victim

The victim in a Sunday homicide on Greencrest Drive in Little Rock has been identified as 40-year-old Alex Stewart of Little Rock, according to Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Stewart was shot around 5 p.m., after a resident called police to report that he was shooting at her home, a news release from the Police Department said.

Officers said they found a rifle and "a large amount of blood" at the scene.

A woman inside the home officers responded to told them her mom had taken Stewart to the hospital, the release states.

UAMS personnel contacted officers to inform them of Stewart's arrival at the hospital's emergency room.

The investigation is ongoing.