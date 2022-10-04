Malvern running back only puts in a half game of work

Jalen Dupree's time was up early in the third quarter last Friday.

The junior running back exited the game one series into the second half. It wasn't a result of poor play or injury but due to a season-high performance that led Malvern to a 57-0 win over Waldron.

Dupree's night ended with 19 carries, 265 yards and 5 touchdowns. The performance earned him Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors.

"[265] yards on the ground in one half of football is pretty remarkable," Malvern Coach JD Plumlee said. "That's a credit to him. It's also credit to our offensive line."

Dupree is 6-1, 205 pounds. Plumlee said his strength and ability to break would-be tackles led to his success Friday and helped engineer touchdown runs of 48 and 58 yards.

"Yards after contact come pretty normal to him. One guy's not gonna tackle him," Plumlee said. "So, you get to the third level and there's not a lot of safeties that want to tackle him. That's kind of been his M.O. all year. Our O-Line does a good job of containing the first or second level, and then when he gets to the third level, a lot of safeties don't like hitting him."

Dupree's rushing performance against Waldron is his second highest for a game. It's only behind a 2021 first-round playoff win over DeWitt, where he rushed 36 times for 290 yards to lead the Leopards to a 28-20 win.

Through 5 games, Dupree leads Malvern with 1,008 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He is also the team's second-leading receiver with 265 yards and four touchdowns.

He entered Friday's matchup fourth in the state in rushing yards, trailing East Poinsett County's Dennis Gaines, Newport's Chris Young and Magnolia's Garrion Curry.

None of Dupree's success this season has come as a surprise to Plumlee. Dupree led Malvern in rushing as a sophomore last season with 1,607 yards as the focal point of the offense. His sophomore campaign earned him a spot on the All-Arkansas Preps All-Underclassman team.

This season, with the additions of dual-threat quarterback Cedric Simmons and wide receiver Dyelon Caradine, Malvern has faced less congested defenses, and it has resulted in Dupree averaging 12 yards per carry and 201 per game.

"He's a physical, downhill runner, but also having Cedric Simmons back at quarterback, teams can't stack the box on us," Plumlee said. "Last year, he was doing all that and we were getting nine-man boxes, because we couldn't throw it any. This year, we're seeing a lot of six-man boxes and stuff like that. They're having to cover us because we can throw it ... our scheme hasn't changed. It's just the supporting cast around him is doing their part as well, so they can't just load up and concentrate on him."

Dupree has earned a scholarship offer from Arkansas Baptist College, and Plumlee said he's also received interest from schools such as Memphis, Arkansas State and Arkansas Tech.