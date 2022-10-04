• Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so. The reality TV star also must give up the $250,000 she was paid for the Instagram post about Ethereum Max tokens, plus interest, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement announced Monday. Kardashian didn't admit or deny the regulator's allegations as part of the settlement, in which she agreed not to tout any digital assets for three years. Kardashian included "#AD" at the bottom of the 2021 post, according to the agency. The advertisement was also singled out last year by the U.K.'s financial regulator as part of a crackdown on crypto endorsements by influencers. SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement the settlement "serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities." The SEC said Kardashian agreed to cooperate with an ongoing investigation, though it didn't provide any details on that probe. An attorney for Kardashian, Patrick Gibbs, said she "fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC." While Kardashian is known for her role on "The Kardashians," she also has clothing and skincare brands.

• A house where Mark Wahlberg's family once lived was damaged Sunday by a fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze started in a nearby house at 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters were injured and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. One of the houses involved was where the Wahlberg family used to live. Wahlberg visited the house during the production of his Netflix movie "Wonderland" in 2018-19. In one video posted on social media, the actor described it as "where it all started." Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire. He estimated damage to the buildings at $2 million.