3 dead after North Little Rock apartment blaze, firefighters say

by Remington Miller | Today at 7:25 a.m.
Three people died after a fire broke out at a North Little Rock apartment building early Tuesday, firefighters said.

The blaze happened at Shorter Garden Apartments, building 8, 800 N. Beech St. around 2:22 a.m., a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department said.

“The North Little Rock Fire Department advised officers that the structure fire resulted in several fatalities,” police said. 

Three adults died as a result of the fire, according to Fire Department Capt. Dustin Free. The victims' identities were not immediately released. 

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, North Little Rock police said.

