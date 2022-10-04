100 years ago

Oct. 4, 1922

• In recognition of the bravery displayed by Lewell Billingsley, aged 17...when on March 26, 1921, he rescued from drowning two girls, the Ralston Purina Hero Commission of St. Louis awarded young Billingsley a bronze hero medal. ...On the morning of March 26, 1921, the Billingsley youth was working on his rowboat on Worthen Bayou. ...Corrine Knight, aged 14, and Bessie Carter, aged 14, neighbors to the boy, were crossing the bayou on a water main, which was used as an improvised bridge. One of the girls slipped and pulled the other into the water and both sank. Lewell Billingsley dove in after them and swam with both of them to the bank.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1972

• HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County Council of Economic Opportunity has begun a free hot lunch program five days a week for persons over 65. Dick Dewoody, CEO director of operations, said Tuesday that the 18-month program was funded by a $76,816 federal grant and would include other services along with meals. He said the CEO kitchen at the Downtown Senior Citizens Center would serve 100 meals daily, 10 meals would be served at seven neighborhood service centers and 20 meals would be served to shut-ins. The program will provide employment for seven to 10 elderly residents, he said.

25 years ago

Oct. 4, 1997

• EUREKA SPRINGS -- Eureka Springs police raided the motel room of an Idaho man Thursday night and arrested him on suspicion of passing counterfeit money in Benton, Carroll and Boone counties. Terry Wayne Traynor, 39, is facing state forgery charges after his arrest at the Bavarian Inn on U.S. 62 West, Detective Morris Pate said. A housekeeper cleaning Traynor's room saw a computer printer and a wad of counterfeit bills in the trash and called police, Pate said. Police executed a search warrant in the room where Traynor had been staying since Tuesday and seized a quantity of fake money and computer equipment allegedly used to print it.

10 years ago

Oct. 4, 2012

• A Little Rock man, indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on three counts of income tax evasion, faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 if convicted. Christopher Thyer, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the indictment of David Patrick Henry, 69, who is accused of failing to report all his taxable income and taxes due when filing joint federal income tax returns with his wife for the calendar years 2005, 2006 and 2007. Henry reported having zero taxable income in 2005, when his actual taxable income was $400,063, resulting in $114,085 in taxes due, the indictment says. It says that for 2006, Henry reported taxable income of $1,037 when he should have reported $55,871, resulting in $7,626 in taxes due. His 2007 return reflected a taxable income of $1,199 when his actual taxable income was $81,211, meaning that he owed $13,154 in taxes, Thyer said.