Pulaski County man sentenced to 5 years for role in shootings at NLR apartment complex

A Pulaski County man whose criminal record was described in federal court Monday by his own attorney as "horrendous" was sentenced to five years in prison on a federal count of receipt of a firearm while under felony information.

Michael Antwon Sullivan, 20, of North Little Rock, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2021 along with his half brother, Lamel Lamont Yancy, 23, in connection with the pair's arrest earlier that month by North Little Rock police conducting surveillance of the Shorter College Gardens Apartments at 800 Beech St. Sullivan pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. last July.

According to court records, Sullivan and Yancy had been identified as potential suspects in a spate of shootings at Shorter College Gardens that had been occurring on an intermittent basis since March 2021, which led North Little Rock police, assisted by Arkansas State Police, the FBI, and Arkansas Community Corrections' officers, to keep the complex under surveillance.

According to Sullivan's plea agreement, officers saw Sullivan and Yancy leave an apartment there and get into a dark-colored car that was later found to be driven by the men's mother, Ludicia Moore.

After an Arkansas State Police trooper pulled the car over on a traffic violation, records stated, police discovered two AR-style pistols in the rear floorboards in front of the two men.

Both firearms were loaded with .223-caliber ammunition, one with 29 rounds and the other with 20 rounds. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Jacksonville, court records said. During a post-Miranda interview, both men, who had pending felony cases in state court at the time, told police they were holding the other gun for a friend while he was at work.

Sullivan's attorney, Arkie Byrd of Little Rock, asked Moody to consider Sullivan's age and what she characterized as a lack of family support growing up in sentencing her client.

"When I look at the [sentencing] factors," Byrd said, "the most applicable one probably has to do with Mr. Sullivan's youth. It just seems as if his challenges and struggles started very, very young."

Looking over his history, Byrd said, "it doesn't seem as if it has abated at all," saying that much of his struggles appeared to stem from a lack of parental guidance and support. She asked Moody to give that consideration in determining an appropriate sentence.

"This kind of record is just horrendous and I'm not sure that he, necessarily, understands that, or accepts that," she said. "I know the court has to get his attention but I'd like those factors to be considered."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge asked Moody to sentence Sullivan to the maximum prison term of five years, saying that all of the sentencing factors pointed to that as the appropriate sentence.

"This defendant needs the statutory max in this case of 60 months," Eldridge said. "I think all across the board the factors weigh in favor of that particular sentence. As Ms. Byrd pointed out, his criminal history is quite frankly appalling for someone his age."

Eldridge said that Sullivan has been known to Central Arkansas law enforcement for a number of years dating back to 2013.

"Just reports that his name pops up in, there are 13 of them," she said. "In those 13 reports where he has no convictions or pending cases, there are four of those reports that involve weapons or shooting.

"With respect to his convictions," Eldridge continued, "two of those are before the age of 18 and both of those involve a gun or shooting."

The prosecutor said Sullivan was released from the Arkansas Division of Youth Services in January 2020 and by March that same year, he was arrested as an adult and now has two pending cases in Pulaski County involving gun crimes committed after he turned 18.

"One is for shooting and the other is for possessing a stolen gun and not just any stolen gun," Eldridge said. "That gun was located next to a 50-round drum magazine."

In the instant offense, Eldridge said the fact that both Sullivan and Yancy were found with loaded AR-style pistols at their feet in a car that someone else was driving was an indication that they were intent on violence.

"I don't think they were just rolling around with two AR-15s in the car because it was a pastime for them," she said. "I think there was an intention to do more with those weapons in the vehicle."

In addition to the need for a sentence to impose punishment, Eldridge said, the maximum sentence would send a message to others that gun crimes are receiving serious attention from the federal authorities, a contention that Byrd contested.

"I'm not sure the argument that it's a deterrence works," Byrd said. "I understand deterrence is an issue and the court has to consider that but ... I question whether or not it has any effect."

In sentencing Sullivan to the maximum five-year sentence, Moody told him that because of the danger his actions posed to others, a lesser sentence would not be appropriate.

"This sentence is imposed because you continue to possess weapons with high-powered magazines," Moody said. "You've accumulated a significant criminal history for a 20-year-old and your criminal history is escalating in nature."

Moody noted that, according to Sullivan's pre-sentence report, a judge had deemed him to be a danger to the community in 2019.

"There's nothing about your instant offense that's changed my mind on that issue," Moody said.