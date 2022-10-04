Ranges help archers aim true

Archery deer season opened Sept. 24, but many hunters wait for cool weather before taking to the woods for the first time this season.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has been able to add a few new archery ranges to help bowhunters stay on target this season.

Curtis Gray, Archery in the Schools Program coordinator for Game and Fish, said he managed to complete five, new known-distance ranges this summer when he wasn't working with Arkansas elementary, middle and high schools to get more kids shooting bows and competing in field archery.

"Developing new ranges and rebuilding some of the old historical ones on our wildlife management areas has been one of those jobs that I started doing to help promote all those archers we're trying to create in Archery in Schools," Gray said.

"Getting them shooting is one step, but we want to keep them interested and give them places to enjoy the sport. Moving them to wildlife management areas while we're at it might get them more interested in maybe getting in the woods and making that next step to being a bowhunter," he said.

In Northwest Arkansas, archers may shoot at J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. There are 3-D targets and field targets. There's no charge to shoot.

Gray said the ranges at wildlife management area often use portions of land that aren't suitable for hunting or other uses. For instance, the new range at Sheffield Nelson Dagmar Wildlife Management Area sits right by the area workshop on an old railroad spur that dead ends at a nearby creek. A new range on University of Arkansas Pine Tree Wildlife Demonstration Area sits alongside a road in a location that once held an abandoned softball field.

"Most of our nature centers have 3-D targets, as well as the Game and Fish range in Mayflower and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation range in Jacksonville," Gray said. "Believe it or not, we're still having problems with getting 3-D targets because of the supply chain issues with latex because of the pandemic. It's a major component in the foam targets."



