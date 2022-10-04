Rutledge argues Delaware illegally withheld millions from Arkansas, other states

Delaware colluded with MoneyGram to skirt federal law and improperly withheld millions from Arkansas and 28 other states, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday during oral arguments in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The dispute between the coalition of states and Delaware centers on which states are entitled to funds from unclaimed "official checks" sold by MoneyGram, a money transfer services company that operates in all 50 states and internationally.

Arkansas sued Delaware in 2016, claiming it worked with the payment transfer company to route unclaimed money orders or checks into Delaware's coffers. Rutledge and attorneys general representing the 28 other states argue that $250 million in unclaimed funds should go to the states where they originated instead of Delaware.

"Delaware colluded with MoneyGram to skirt federal law and improperly withheld millions of dollars from states across the nation," Rutledge said in a news release Monday. "I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will side with Arkansas and our coalition partners so that these funds may be restored to the proper state."

In June, the Supreme Court appointed U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre Leval as a special master in the case. Leval recommended the U.S. Supreme Court rule in favor of the 29-state coalition, saying that Delaware improperly received more than $200 million from unclaimed funds from MoneyGram.

Rutledge said Monday's oral arguments serve to help the court determine whether to accept or modify the recommendation made by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

At dispute is the difference between a money order and a check. MoneyGram offers transfer services for both.

Under the Federal Disposition Act, states are "entitled to the proceeds" of unclaimed money orders and traveler checks that originated in their state. Delaware asked MoneyGram to turn over unclaimed official checks to Delaware, where the company is incorporated, according to Rutledge.

Under federal law, unclaimed money orders are to be returned to states where they originated but checks don't have to be, Rutledge said.

State Auditor Andrea Lea discovered that unclaimed property from Arkansans was being held in Delaware, Rutledge said.

"I am proud the AG's office joined us in this fight for Arkansas' money," Lea said in a statement. "We look forward to this seven-year-long issue concluding with a favorable opinion from the Supreme Court."

The U.S. Constitution gives the U.S. Supreme Court original jurisdiction to hear cases between states. In legal disputes between states, the Supreme Court may appoint a special master to gather facts for the case, said Dylan Jacobs, deputy solicitor general.

"MoneyGram is not a party in this case nor will the outcome have any financial impact on MoneyGram," a spokesperson for Money-Gram said in a statement. "MoneyGram takes no position on which party should win or what the court should decide, but the company does have an interest in the law being clear and not being subjected to multiple, conflicting state claims for the same property.

Arkansas could receive $650,000 if the court rules in its favor, according to the attorney general's office.

Attorneys general from Arkansas, California, Texas and Wisconsin are leading the coalition of states suing Delaware.

Other states in the coalition are Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.