State police probing shooting death of Gould woman, 82

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Gould woman following a shooting at her home Sunday morning.

Willie Mae Sanders, 82, of 103 Pope St. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news report from state police.

Police said Tony Lewis, 55, has been charged with capital murder in connection to Sanders' death. Lewis is currently in the Lincoln County jail in Star City.

Two others were wounded during the shooting, according to the release.

Tasha Hensley, 38, and Terrence Loudermilk, 48, were both transported to a Little Rock hospital. According to police, Hensley is in stable condition while Loudermilk's condition was not known following surgery late Sunday.

"Three of the four [people] involved live at the residence," said state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Sadler added, "There appear to be family connections among the group but that is still being investigated."

Numerous firearms were recovered by state police special agents from the residence, according to the news release.

Sanders' body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of the death.