FOOTBALL

ASU's Lang honored by Sun Belt

Arkansas State running back Johnnie Lang -- only the 15th Football Bowl Subdivision player since 2000 with rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdowns in the same game -- was announced at the Sun Belt Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office Monday afternoon.

Lang, a redshirt senior from Palmetto, Fla., totaled 254 all-purpose yards in the Red Wolves' 45-28 victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night. His 146 yards on three kickoff returns, highlighted by a 98-yard return for a touchdown, were good for an average of 48.6, ASU's single-game program record.

Lang rushed 18 times for 46 yards and caught 5 passes for 51 yards against the Warhawks.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Charles, McElvain earn ASUN awards

Central Arkansas picked up two of the four ASUN Conference weekly football awards that were announced on Monday by the league office.

Linebacker Demetrias Charles was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, while quarterback Will McElvain earned the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Charles tied for the team honors with 12 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced a fumble in the Bears' 49-20 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

McElvain completed 20 of 31 passes for a career-high 261 yards and 4 touchdowns and guided a UCA offense that scored 42 points in the second half en route to a season-high 49

OBU's Goodman, HSU's Malone earn GAC accolades

Ouchita Baptist kicker Gabe Goodman and Henderson State wide receiver Xavier Malone earned Great American Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Goodman was named GAC Special Teams Player of the Week after making all eight of his kicks to help the Tigers to a 48-7 road victory at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday. In addition to six extra points, he made a 55-yard field goal to set a school record with the second-longest field goal in GAC history. He also added 5 touchbacks on his 9 kickoffs.

Malone was announced as the GAC co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Reddies' 31-23 victory against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday. The senior caught 5 passes for 163 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. Malone is tied for first in NCAA Division II with 8 touchdowns, while his 25.76 yards-per-reception ranks second.

VOLLEYBALL

ATU's Thomas named GAC Offensive POTW

Arkansas Tech middle blocker Heather Thomas was named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week by the league office on Monday after helping the Golden Suns to victories over Southeastern Oklahoma and East Central (Okla.) last week.

The junior was a driving force in Arkansas Tech's offensive attack as she posted a .435 hitting percentage for the week and collected a total of 27 kills, while averaging 3.38 kills per set.

UCA's Stumbough, Koons earn conference honors

Central Arkansas outside hitter Alexis Stumbough and setter Caylan Koons were honored with ASUN Conference Player of the Week honors, announced by the league office on Monday.

Stumbough secured UCA's first-ever ASUN Player of the Week honor, while Koons earned the Sugar Bears' first ASUN Setter of the Week and second ASUN Freshman of the Week honor of the season.

Stumbough tied her season-high of 19 kills in a victory over UALR last week. She also led the team with 17 kills in a victory against Eastern Kentucky and posted 16 kills in a win against Bellarmine on Sunday. Stumbough also recorded a total of 33 digs for the week.

Koons facilitated the UCA attack with a total of 144 assists, including a career-high 55 assists against Eastern Kentucky.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services