Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

State tax revenues show robust growth in September

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 10:59 a.m.
The Arkansas flag is shown in this file photo.

Fueled by rising individual and corporate income and sales tax collections, Arkansas' general revenues in September increased by $84.3 million, or 11 %, over a year ago to $849.6 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday morning.

These general revenue tax collections exceeded the state's forecast for the month by $135.9 million, or 19%.

Finance department Secretary Larry Walther said Tuesday that corporate and individual income tax filings in September indicate "we are on track for a third consecutive year of high growth in incomes.

"There appears to be no pullback in tax payments for tax year 2022 liabilities," he said in a written statement. "This helps explain continued double-digit gains in sales tax collections."

The report shows robust growth in wages and consumption as well as corporate profits, said John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster. Inflation is a factor in the growth of tax collections.

Corporate income tax collections in September exceeded the forecast by $64.3 million, while individual income tax collections exceeded it by $38.8 million and sales and use tax collections exceeded it by $29.8 million.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend, up to the amount authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

Net general revenues in September increased by $75.8 million or 11% over the same month a year ago, to $766.1 million, and exceeded the state's forecast by $128.7 million, or 20%.

Fiscal 2023 started July 1.

During the first three months of fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenues have increased by $126 million, or 7.3%, over the same period in fiscal year 2022 and exceeded the state's forecast by $174.8 million or 10.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT