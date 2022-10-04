State tax revenues show robust growth in September

Fueled by rising individual and corporate income and sales tax collections, Arkansas' general revenues in September increased by $84.3 million, or 11 %, over a year ago to $849.6 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday morning.

These general revenue tax collections exceeded the state's forecast for the month by $135.9 million, or 19%.

Finance department Secretary Larry Walther said Tuesday that corporate and individual income tax filings in September indicate "we are on track for a third consecutive year of high growth in incomes.

"There appears to be no pullback in tax payments for tax year 2022 liabilities," he said in a written statement. "This helps explain continued double-digit gains in sales tax collections."

The report shows robust growth in wages and consumption as well as corporate profits, said John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster. Inflation is a factor in the growth of tax collections.

Corporate income tax collections in September exceeded the forecast by $64.3 million, while individual income tax collections exceeded it by $38.8 million and sales and use tax collections exceeded it by $29.8 million.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend, up to the amount authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

Net general revenues in September increased by $75.8 million or 11% over the same month a year ago, to $766.1 million, and exceeded the state's forecast by $128.7 million, or 20%.

Fiscal 2023 started July 1.

During the first three months of fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenues have increased by $126 million, or 7.3%, over the same period in fiscal year 2022 and exceeded the state's forecast by $174.8 million or 10.4%.