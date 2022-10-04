State’s alligator season wraps up

Arkansans wrapped up the 2022 alligator hunting season with 157 alligators tagged during the two-weekend, night-hunting-only season.

Mark Barbee, assistant regional manager in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Monticello regional office, who coordinates the hunt, said the season went smoothly, and all successful hunters have been issued tags to complete the federal requirements of their harvest. Alligator hunting is overseen by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Game and Fish must follow survey and harvest protocols each year to maintain Arkansas' alligator hunting season.

Alligator hunting in Arkansas is by permit only. Game and Fish issued 43 public hunting permits, with hunting allowed only in designated wildlife management areas.

Hunters who own or had permission to hunt on private lands within the three alligator management zones were able to hunt through a quota-based system similar to private-land elk hunting and bear hunting in Arkansas. They were required to obtain a permit through the Game and Fish online licensing system. Harvested gators had to be reported as soon as possible to Game and Fish.

Barbee said that although some public land tags were left unfilled by the end of the hunt, it was not for lack of opportunity.

"All of the public land hunters I've talked to pretty much saw 'gators," Barbee said. "But they tend to hold out for a little larger one. Many have told me in the past that they passed on 8- and 9-foot 'gators, hoping for a 10-footer or better, and time ran out on them. But they always say they had a great experience and an opportunity to harvest."



