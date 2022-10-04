Super Quiz: Kitchen Items

1. The boat sprang a leak and began to ----------.

2. Turn left when you reach a -------- in the road.

3. Bill "Bojangles" Robinson was an outstanding ------ dancer.

4. The artist is an excellent ------------ of lifelike figures.

5. The police will ---------- him for hours about the crime.

6. The president has assembled a spectacular ------------.

7. The airport ---------- has five parking bays and a helipad.

8. Song title: "How'd You Like to ---------- With Me?"

9. He's nice enough, but he is a bit of a ------------ around women.

ANSWERS:

1. Sink

2. Fork

3. Tap

4. Drawer

5. Grill

6. Cabinet

7. Apron

8. Spoon

9. Masher