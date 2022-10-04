Super Quiz: Kitchen Items

1. The boat sprang a leak and began to ----------.
2. Turn left when you reach a -------- in the road.
3. Bill "Bojangles" Robinson was an outstanding ------ dancer.
4. The artist is an excellent ------------ of lifelike figures.
5. The police will ---------- him for hours about the crime.
6. The president has assembled a spectacular ------------.
7. The airport ---------- has five parking bays and a helipad.
8. Song title: "How'd You Like to ---------- With Me?"
9. He's nice enough, but he is a bit of a ------------ around women.
ANSWERS:
1. Sink
2. Fork
3. Tap
4. Drawer
5. Grill
6. Cabinet
7. Apron
8. Spoon
9. Masher