Texas big man knows about Arkansas

Sophomore 4-star big man Parker Jefferson didn't need a crash course on the University of Arkansas like some recruits, thanks to his parents -- who are former Razorbacks.

His father Mike lettered as an offensive lineman for the UA football team in 1997, while his mother Carrie lettered in basketball for the Razorbacks in 1993-97.

Jefferson, 6-10, 235 pounds, of Waxahachie, Texas, has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, LSU, TCU, SMU and Texas Tech while drawing strong interest from Arkansas.

He and his parents visited Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman and staff Saturday.

"My parents were always showing their support for Arkansas, so I grew up knowing about Arkansas," Jefferson said.

The Jeffersons attended their daughter Kaylee's and Sam Houston State's game against at Arkansas in November. They were also on campus earlier with their son Michael, Victor Iwuakor, a former Razorback recruit, and GG Ezedinma for an Arkansas basketball camp in 2016.

"They said things have changed since they've been there, but they loved it," Jefferson said of his parents after Saturday's visit.

Jefferson said the highlight of the visit was attending Saturday morning's practice.

"The energy and atmosphere of practice was awesome and the coaching staff was really helpful and they made it flow very easily," Jefferson said.

On3.com rates Jefferson as a 4-star recruit, the No. 6 power forward and No, 37 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class.

Jefferson, who averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds per game as a freshman, also attended Arkansas' football game against Alabama.

"The fans are definitely crazy," Jefferson said. "They all love their athletes and they support them no matter what for sure."

He also said he noticed the fans 'love for basketball.

"They love definitely the basketball team and they love Coach Muss," Jefferson said.

Receiving an offer from Arkansas would be meaningful to Jefferson.

"It would definitely open my eyes and motivate me even more," Jefferson said.

He plans to make a return visit to Fayetteville.

"Planning to come back for a basketball game," Jefferson said.

RIGHT CALL

ESPN 4-star prospect and Arkansas offensive line commitment Luke Brown said he is confident he picked the right school after visiting the Hogs for the Alabama game Saturday.

"The visit was good," said Brown, who had 69 pancake blocks going into last week's game. "The atmosphere was amazing regardless the outcome. The team didn't quit and neither did the fans. I believe I picked the right place to call home."

Brown, 6-6, 312 pounds, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, picked the Razorbacks over 27 other scholarship offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State in April.

Highly recruited sophomore linebacker Parker Meese attended his first college game Saturday for the Alabama game and said he wasn't disappointed.

"I had a great time," Meese said. "The energy in the stadium was insane. I thought the linebackers played great. The talent level of other recruits there was top notch and Coach [Sam] Pittman taking about it really made me feel great about where the future of their program is headed."

Meese, 6-2, 218 pounds, of Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Boston College and other schools.

AIR FORCE COMMIT

Air Force continues to make the state a recruiting priority and on Monday the Falcons received the oral commitment of Bentonville safety JT Tomescko.

Tomescko, 6-2, 170 pounds, chose Air Force over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Navy, Murray State, Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas Tech and others.

"Ever since my first visit, the love the team has for each other and the energy during practice was very impressive and evident. The coaches showed my family and I so much love during the recruiting process," said Tomescko, who has a 3.9 grade-point average. "I love [safeties] coach [Nick] Toth's mentality and his football IQ is very high and I am blessed to be coached by him in the future. Their love for the game matches my love for the game."

Air Force's quality of education also swayed Tomescko

"Their education is top notch. my love for aviation has always been strong and I can fulfill my dreams to be a pilot there," he said.

He's the second Arkansan to pledge to the Falcons in the 2023 class. Four in-state prospects signed with Air Force for the 2022 class. The Falcons are recruiting several other senior prospects in the state.

Former Razorback and Arkansas assistant Tim Horton joined the staff at Air Force in 2021.

