Troopers: ATV crash kills 76-year-old man in Lawrence County

A Ravenden man was killed in an ATV crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County, troopers said.

William Henderson, 76, was driving a 2010 Polaris RX north on Arkansas 63 when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, according to a preliminary report from state police. The report states that the Jeep was traveling south on the roadway.

Authorities said Henderson struck the driver-side portion of the Jeep, causing both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise and come to a final rest facing east on the roadside.

Another man was taken Regional One Health for his injuries from the crash, the report states.

Police said the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.