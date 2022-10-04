Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say

An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers said.

Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorcycle he was riding missed a turn, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police said.

Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork around 4 p.m., toward Devil’s Den state park, when the crash happened, according to the report.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear, troopers said.

Owens’ death makes the total number of deaths on state roads 448, as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.