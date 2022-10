It was wholly a pleasure to read Waymond Teague's short letter in Monday's paper. Here is the complete text, unedited, as it led the Voices letters section:

"It's football season. Some colleges have football teams; some football teams have colleges."

Now that's what we call a concise letter.

And it reminded us of what George Lynn Cross, former president of Oklahoma University, once said:

"I would like to build a university of which the football team could be proud."