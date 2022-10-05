Ashanti cancels Little Rock concert; singer was to headline LITFest

The Ashanti concert that was to headline LITFest has been canceled, according to TicketMaster.

The concert was originally set for Saturday 8 p.m. at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock.

The performance was scheduled as part of LITFest, which was canceled by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday.

Those who purchased tickets do not need to do anything for a refund, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Once funds are received from the event organizer, Ticketmaster will send the payment back to original method of payment used to purchase the tickets, the website states.

According to website, the refund is usually complete within 30 days.



No announcement was issued by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. or the Little Rock Board of Directors about the concert cancellation. The board did not address the LITFest situation on Monday when it met in regular session.

Wednesday's Ticketmaster notice says: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days. If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster. Please see our Purchase Policy for more information."

Two concerts that were scheduled for The Hall before LITFest was created and were later looped into the festival are still scheduled to take place, according to Jeremy Hicks, communications director for the venue.

Lucero will perform today followed by BoomBox on Friday. Panel discussions that were scheduled for The Hall on Saturday will not happen, Hicks said.

On Tuesday, Scott said LITFest, was canceled. He did not provide the status of some events, such as the Ashanti concert, leaving the city's own Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau unsure Tuesday.

The festival fell apart in recent days after a string of events.

Earlier this year, the city decided to team up with public-affairs firm Think Rubix to produce the festival. The firm announced it had hired Scott’s former chief of staff, Charles Blake, a week before Little Rock revealed the firm had been selected for LITFest. On Monday, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore informed Think Rubix that he was terminating the agreement for unspecified contract violations. Under the agreement, Think Rubix was set to receive up to $45,000 from the city.

Ahead of the festival’s cancellation, new documents shed light on Blake’s involvement with Think Rubix’s bid. They also revealed previous discussions among officials about LITFest’s financial architecture.

Records obtained by attorney Matthew Campbell, author of the “Blue Hog Report” blog, showed Blake participated in conversations at Think Rubix regarding the firm’s bid, contradicting Little Rock’s initial assertion that the former chief of staff was not involved.

The records indicated officials such as Kendra Pruitt, Scott’s chief of staff, had discussed routing additional money from sponsors to a nonprofit group tied to Think Rubix, with the idea that the nonprofit — called the Foundation for Social Impact — would keep a percentage of the proceeds.

In a letter to officials, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter expressed "serious legal concerns about this contract.”

The city manager canceled the agreement three days later.

In his letter to officials late last week, Carpenter said that a video in which officials discuss LITFest “has also been provided to the prosecuting attorney’s office as part of its continuing investigation of how the City handles AFOIA [Arkansas Freedom of Information Act] issues.”

When asked about Carpenter’s comment and LITFest in an email Tuesday, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley wrote in an email, “We are currently evaluating several matters of concern regarding FOI and other things with the City of Little Rock.”

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty.