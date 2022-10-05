Braves win, clinch fifth consecutive NL East title

MIAMI — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the fifth and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive National League East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta, the defending World Series champion, earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. After sweeping the Mets over the weekend to take the division lead, Atlanta entered the series needing a win or a Mets loss to clinch the division crown.

The Marlins delayed Atlanta’s celebration Monday with a 4-0 win. And the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Tuesday evening in the first game of a doubleheader, leaving Atlanta in control of its fate in front of a large Braves crowd at loanDepot Park.

Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) allowed one run in five innings. He struck out six and gave up only two hits, including a home run by Jesus Sanchez in the fourth.

Reliever A.J. Minter escaped Miami’s threat in the eighth. Jon Berti hit a one-out double then advanced to third after stealing his 41st base of the season. Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia walked to load the bases, but Nick Fortes, pinch hitting for Sanchez, popped out to end the inning.

The Braves did not take advantage of many chances at the plate to stretch their lead, but their pitchers held the Marlins to four hits.

Atlanta also has 100 wins for the first time since 2003 (101-61). The Braves finished 88-73 in the regular season last year.

METS 4-8, NATIONALS 2-0 New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to a sweep of a doubleheader. Carlos Carrasco allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 4-plus innings to lead the Mets in the first game. New York led the division for 175 days.

REDS 3, CUBS 2 Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and host Cincinnati avoided its 100th loss, beating Chicago. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history.

CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 7 (10) Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and St. Louis beat host Pittsburgh. Pujols pushed his career total to 2,218 RBI after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.

BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball in host Milwaukee’s win over Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 3 Cal Quantrill finished the regular season 14-0 at home after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send Cleveland past Kansas City.

RED SOX 6, RAYS 0 (5) Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings to help host Boston beat Tampa Bay in a rain-shortened game.

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 6 (10) Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and host Seattle beat Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

WHITE SOX 8, TWINS 3 Luis Arraez had one hit to move closer to his first AL batting title, one of only two hits Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as host Chicago beat the Twins.



