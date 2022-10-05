PREP GOLF: Cabot opens eight-stroke lead after first round

FAYETTEVILLE — Cabot’s Easton Denney and Gabe Haslauer shared the individual lead as the Panthers built an eight-shot advantage after the first round of the Class 6A boys state golf championship Tuesday.

Denney and Haslauer both fired 2-over-par 73s at Paradise Valley Golf Club. As a team, Cabot carded a 19-over total of 303. Four birdies highlighted Haslauer’s round, and Denney made three.

“We’re in a great spot,” Panthers Coach Matt Malham said. “We didn’t have any really big numbers. And in high school golf that helps a lot, to not have big numbers.”

Host Fayetteville was second at 311, while Conway

(314), Fort Smith Southside

(317) and Little Rock Catholic

(325) rounded out the top five teams.

Conway’s Blane Burk shot a 74, one stroke behind Denney and Haslauer. Cabot’s Miken Ashmore (75) is fourth, and Fayetteville’s Connor Goens and South-side’s Jack Williamson are tied for fifth at 76.

“I tell my guys all the time this is a team sport,” Malham said about having three of his players in the top four. “Team comes first, individual stuff comes second. But when you have individuals up there at the top, obviously it helps your team. It works both ways.” Fayetteville’s Zachary Knight (77) is seventh.

“I’m proud of the guys for fighting through,” Bulldogs Coach Scott Williams said. “I thought we’d play a little bit better, though, as far as the scores that came through. On a positive note, we did put ourselves in a position to come tomorrow and challenge for a state championship. I’m proud of them for fighting, and I like our chances. I really do.” What slowed down Fayetteville during the opening round?

“Most of my players indicated that the putting was the most difficult for them today,” Williams said. “Greens were running a little quick today. But it’s like anything in golf. Everybody has to putt on the same surfaces. And they weren’t using that as an excuse. They just said, ‘Hey, I missed a few putts here and there.’ And that was really the bigger difference.” Bentonville’s Landon McNitt (78) was part of a four-way logjam in eighth place, along with Catholic’s Adam Squires, Conway’s Collin Spangler and Southside’s Drew Hunter.

On the verge of winning the state title, Malham has simple advice for his team.

“One shot a time,” Malham said. “You can’t worry about big-picture stuff. You’ve just got to do one shot at a time. Worry about that shot, hit it and go play the next shot.”



