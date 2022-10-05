Candidate forum set for Sherwood

The Sherwood Chamber of Commerce will host a "Meet the Candidates" forum on Thursday Oct. 6th at the Greens at North Hills, 7410 Arkansas 107, in Sherwood.

The forum has 17 candidates signed up to speak so far from both city and state political races. Lunch will be offered at 11:30 a.m., and the candidates will take center stage shortly afterward. Admission to the luncheon is $15 per person.

More information is available from Kellie Wall at the Sherwood Chamber office, (501) 835-7600 or email kwall@sherwoodchamber.net.