City reverses course on funds

FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday reversed a decision it made in spring dealing with the portion of American Rescue Plan money it would put toward citywide projects versus programs and financial assistance for nonprofits.

The council voted 7-1 to repeal its April decision to take a “standard allowance” in federal pandemic relief money. Taking the standard allowance would have enabled the city receive more money in reimbursement than it actually lost during the pandemic, much like taking a standard deduction on income taxes.

With the original vote in April, the city would have been able to use $10 million of its $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money for citywide projects. With Tuesday’s vote, the city will instead use just more than $6.9 million for city projects. City staff will have to submit an itemized accounting of revenue loss during the pandemic to the federal government. The city then can put the reimbursement money into its general fund.

Council member Mark Kinion sponsored the change in approach, saying it would free up more than $3 million that could instead go toward programs and financial assistance for nonprofits.

“Yes, the city could use it in the general fund and everyone could get a piece of the pie,” he said. “But it’s also valuable that there’s an organization out there that could get a little bit of this money and they will survive.”

The city had two types of applications for nonprofits and organizations. One was for financial assistance for losses incurred because of the pandemic for a yearlong period starting in March 2021. The other was to help pay for ongoing programs serving residents, which the city would have to monitor and report back to the federal government. Organizations could apply to either or both.

The city ended up receiving $646,480 in requests for financial assistance from a dozen organizations. Staff plan to bring a proposal to the council soon to approve those requests.

However, 34 nonprofits or organizations applied for nearly $20.4 million in grants to support ongoing programs. The council hasn’t voted on the program grants yet.

Administrators have proposed using the portion of Rescue Plan money for city use on water and sewer projects, building out Walker Park and updating computer networks. Council member Mike Wiederkehr said changing the approach essentially amounted to eliminating use of the money for the park project.

“I have no heartburn,” he said. “I think this would still all be money for good.”

Council member Holly Hertzberg cast the no vote. She did not say why.

In other business, the council voted 7-1 to approve a $212,257 contract with local firm Miller Boskus Lack Architecture. The contract will have the firm create a set of preapproved designs for homes in neighborhoods downtown and near Walker Park. The designs will have already been vetted by staff and been cleared for permitting, reducing the amount of time needed for a developer to get to construction.

Council members who voted in favor said the proposal would help streamline the process for homebuilding and praised the public engagement component to solicit feedback from neighborhoods included in the contract. Council member Teresa Turk voted against, saying she felt it was a waste of money.

Additionally, the council held on its first reading proposed changes to the city’s regulations on short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals are residential properties rented to tenants for 30 days or fewer. Type I rentals are owner-occupied with a room rented out. Type II rentals serve guests year-round without an owner living on-site.

The proposed changes would do away with the requirement to have Type II owners get a permit from the Planning Commission to operate legally. The commission in recent meetings has reviewed more than a dozen of the permits at a time.

Another proposed change would remove a clause to have the city’s ordinance regulating short-term rentals expire in December.

The council will talk about the proposed changes again on Oct. 18.

Council action

Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved:

• Applying to a federal carbon reduction aid program for up to $500,000 to use for street lighting.

• An $839,774 agreement with Arkansas & Missouri Railroad for work associated with improving the Razorback Road and 15th Street intersection.

• An $89,900 contract with Olsson Engineering to provide an assessment of lands with high ecological value and develop an ecosystems services plan.



