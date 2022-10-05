Hospital sets ground-breaking

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a ground-breaking ceremony for the Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital. The event will be held at noon Oct. 19 at the facility site, 1600 W. Holland Ave., at White Hall, according to a news release.

In January, Jefferson Regional announced plans for a new rehabilitation and behavioral health hospital. It will be constructed on existing hospital property close to the White Hall Health Complex, according to a previous article.

TOPPS plans food, toy giveaway, fest

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food, accept applications for toys and hold a fall festival.

FOOD -- TOPPS will distribute food boxes on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. One box per household will be available in this drive thru event, according to a news release.

TOYS -- TOPPS will take Toys for Tots applications for children up to 14 years old. Applications will be accepted Oct. 18-Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. When applying, the head of household must have proof of their address and document of the child's age.

FALL FEST -- TOPPS is partnering in the Kingdom Outreach Fall Fest on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include bounce houses, festival games, hayride, face painting, a DJ, and food.

All events will be held at TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit organization. Details: (870) 850-6011, Annette Howard Dove, founder/director.

Neighborhood Watch dates set

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in October, according to a news release.

Central Park and Shady Grove meets Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.

Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.

Sheraton Park and Taylor Association meets Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St.

East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

University Park meets Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Corp. Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

Third Avenue's Oct. 6 meeting is canceled due to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Homecoming.