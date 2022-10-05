Conway has Cabot’s number lately





For the second time this season, Conway has a top-5 opponent in its path, and this time it's with a conference victory on the line.

The Wampus Cats (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central) opened their season with a win over then-No. 3 Bentonville 44-35. Conway was ranked No. 2 going into that matchup and has remained firmly seated in that spot since.

This time, it's No. 5 Cabot (4-1, 2-0) in the Wampus Cats' way, looking to secure its third win over a top-10 team.

Conway has owned this series as of late -- winning the previous six meetings. Cabot's last victory over Conway was a 34-18 win in 2015.

The Wampus Cats lead all of Class 7A in points per game at 47. Cabot's defense will have its hands full with junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo, who has thrown for 1,419 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conway also threatens with senior running back and Ouachita Baptist football commit Boogie Carr has rushed for 539 yards and seven touchdowns for an offense that has looked close to unstoppable this season.

Conway has made the state semifinals three of the past five seasons, including the last two. With its stellar offense and a defense holding its opponents to 13.8 points per game, this could be one of the Wampus Cats' best chances yet to win their first state title since 1967. Conway 35, Cabot 21.

JONESBORO (1-4, 0-2 7A-CENTRAL) AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE (2-3, 1-1) This will be the first meeting between these schools this century. ... The Golden Hurricane have scored the third fewest points in Class 7A with 92. ... Northside has scored the fourth-most points in 7A with 187. ... Northside's win against Little Rock Central last week was its first since Aug. 26. Fort Smith Northside 38, Jonesboro 24.

ROGERS (5-0, 2-0 7A-WEST) AT BENTONVILLE WEST (3-2, 1-1) This is the first 5-0 start for the Mountaineers since 2012. ... Bentonville West has won five of the six matchups between these two since its founding. ... Rogers is tied for the second-most points scored in Class 7A with 214. ... Bentonville West's 16.6 points allowed per game is the fourth-best rate in the class. Rogers 31, Bentonville West 27.

EL DORADO (2-3, 2-2 6A-EAST) AT WEST MEMPHIS (4-1, 3-1) There were some growing pains for the Wildcats, losing their first two games of the year, but they've won two of the last three. ... The Blue Devils suffered their first defeat last week against Little Rock Catholic. ... West Memphis holds the third-best defense in Class 6A at 20.4 points per game. El Dorado 34, West Memphis 28.

PINE BLUFF (4-1, 3-1 5A-CENTRAL) AT MILLS (6-0, 4-0) This will be the first meeting between these teams. ... This is the earliest Pine Bluff has reached four wins since 2017. ... This is Mills' first 6-0 start since 2010. ... Mills' Jabrae Shaw leads the state in interceptions with eight. Mills 38, Pine Bluff 28.

WYNNE (4-1, 2-0 5A-EAST) AT VALLEY VIEW (4-1, 2-0) Two of the top-3 teams in the 5A-East square off, entering with identical records. ... Wynne has won seven of the last eight matchups between these teams, including the last two. ... Wynne is averaging 40.2 points per game. ... Valley View is holding opponents to 17.4 points per game. Wynne 42, Valley View 31.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW (4-1, 2-0 5A-SOUTH) AT MAGNOLIA (5-0, 2-0) The Cardinals have won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams. ... Magnolia is tied for the second-best defense in Class 5A, allowing 15.2 points per game. ... Camden Fairview's Martavious Thomas, a University of Arkansas baseball commit, leads the Cardinals in passing (827) and rushing (327) yards. Magnolia 35, Camden Fairview 31.

LINCOLN (3-2, 1-1 4A-1) AT OZARK (3-2, 2-0) These two split their only two conference matchups in 2012 and 2013 with each winning by more than 30 points. ... Quarterback Landon Wright leads the Hillbillies in passing (693) and rushing yards (419). ... Lincoln's Drew Moore has passed for 1,584 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ozark 28, Lincoln 20.

TRUMANN (3-2, 2-0 4A-3) AT GOSNELL (4-1, 1-1) The Pirates have won six of the least eight meetings between these teams. ... Trumann is holding opponents to 14 points per game. ... Brothers Floyd Williams III and Camron Williams lead Gosnell with 459 rushing yards and 559 receiving yards respectively. Gosnell 35, Trumann 28.

BAUXITE (4-2, 3-1 4A-4) AT CLINTON (4-1, 2-1) This will be a battle of contrasting offensive schemes. ... Clinton's Wing-T is averaging over 200 rushing yards per game. ... Bauxite's Hunter Ferrell, a University of Arkansas-Monticello football commit, leads an offense geared toward spreading out its opposition. Clinton 32, Bauxite 27.

ASHDOWN (5-0, 2-0 4A-7) AT MALVERN (4-1, 1-0) These teams have split their previous 10 matchups with Ashdown winning last season's 21-8. ... The Panthers boast one of the state's best defenses, allowing 8.8 points per game. ... The Leopards have the second-highest scoring offense in class 4A at 45.6 points per game. Malvern 34, Ashdown 30.

BISMARCK (3-2, 2-0 3A-4) AT GLEN ROSE (3-2, 2-0) This one features the two teams atop the 3A-4. ... The Lions started their season with a pair of losses but have won each of their last three by 35 points or more. ... The Beavers have won their last two by a combined 91-7. ... Bismarck has averaged 49.7 points per game over its last three. Bismarck 42, Glen Rose 28.

RISON (4-0, 1-0 3A-6) AT CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE (4-2, 2-0) The Wildcats are one of six undefeated teams in Class 3A. ... Rison is averaging 40 points per game to Camden Harmony Grove's 36.2. ... Both teams are holding their opponents under 20 points per game. ... Rison has won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams, but it has lost the last three. Rison 24, Camden Harmony Grove 14.

MARKED TREE (5-0, 2-0 2A-2) AT DES ARC (2-2, 2-0) Marked Tree enters as one of four undefeated teams in Class 2A and ranked No. 3 in the classification. ... Marked Tree is holding opponents to 10.4 points per game while scoring 46.2. ... Des Arc is averaging 20 points per game and allowing 33.8. Marked Tree 38, Des Arc 14.

MINERAL SPRINGS (5-1, 2-0 2A-3) AT DIERKS (5-1, 2-0) Coming off of a winless season, first-year Coach Jason Hathcock has Mineral Springs riding a four-game win streak and already at its highest win total since 2018. ... Over those four games, the Hornets have averaged 59.5 points per game. ... Dierks has won its last three and is averaging 41.3 points per game. Mineral Springs 48, Dierks 31.



