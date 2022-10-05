Crashes kill three men on Arkansas roads

Three people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

William Henderson, 76, of Ravenden was killed around 12:35 p.m. Monday when the Polaris RX he was driving on U.S. 63 north of Ravenden crossed the centerline, striking an oncoming Jeep Wrangler.

Both vehicles came to rest on the west roadside after the collision. The driver of the Jeep, Michael Smith, 56, of Camp, was injured in the crash and treated at Regional One Health in Memphis.

Douglas Owens, 51, of Ada, Okla., died shortly after 4 p.m. Monday when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle while traveling west on Arkansas 74 toward Devil's Den State Park.

The motorcycle rolled onto its right side and Owens suffered fatal injuries.

Travis Loe, 82, of Emmet, was fatally injured shortly after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the 2011 Polaris he was driving was struck by a Toyota RAV4 while Loe was attempting to turn out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278 in Rosston.

Loe succumbed to his injuries at a hospital around 1:40 p.m., the report states.

State troopers investigating each of the three crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.