Gun, drugs reported in backpack of Little Rock Central student

A student at Little Rock Central High School was arrested Wednesday after, the principal said, drugs and a gun were discovered off-campus in his backpack.

The 17-year-old student was not named in the email from Principal Nancy Rousseau announcing the arrest.

A bus driver had reported that a student on the bus was using marijuana, Rousseau wrote in the email. That report led to four students being detained and searched, and Rousseau wrote that the weapon was found in a backpack during that search.

The student was arrested and never made it onto campus, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Edwards did not know Wednesday afternoon what charges would filed.

Rousseau's email, which was sent just after 2:40 p.m., did not say when the incident occurred, and Edwards was not immediately able to say when it happened.

The teen “will be disciplined according to the handbook and the law," Rousseau wrote.