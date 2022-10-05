Homemakers learn about mind, body, soul

Brenda Hendrix and Patsy Brown recently presented the program Love Your Body -- Mind, Body, and Your Soul to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Hendrix stressed that your identity is made up of many parts, not just your physical looks. Paying attention to only one part can lead to unhealthy attitudes and behavior. When it comes to understanding yourself, the more that you know about yourself, the stronger you will be, according to the presentation.

Some points to consider are: (1) Are you physically active? (2) Are you creative? (3) Do you take pride in your appearance? (4) Are you community minded? (5) Do you like to learn new things? (6) Do you enjoy relationships with others? (7) Do you have many interests? (8) Do you value your heritage? (9) Do you manage your health and keep things in balance?

Hendrix stated the importance of creating a mantra, a positive phrase that you can call on in moments of self-doubt, negative self-talk, or when you are down. She also stressed the importance of exercise.

Brown told the group about books on improving your self-image, eating healthy, and improving self-talk. She also stressed the importance of living in the moment and not dwelling on the past or worrying about the future.

Also during Heart-N-Hands, Dianna Winfree and Barbra Freeman won journals as door prizes.

President Delores Kelley welcomed members and a guest, Emma Lever (guest of Dianna Winfree), to the meeting. She discussed coming events.

There will be two Jefferson County EHC Fellowship Tours. The first one is the Squizito Tasting Room at Cabot where different olive oils will be tasted on Oct. 22. The second one is a fellowship tour to the Black Box Theater on Main Street to see "Murder on the Orient Express" on Oct. 30.

The Fall Council will be held on Oct. 11 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office. Heart-N-Hands will be in charge of registration.

Debbie James and Jody Stout discussed the Holiday Foods Show that will be held on Nov. 11 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall.

The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council District Rally will be held on Oct. 20 at Phillips Community College at Stuttgart. There will be a Fall Festival at the Pursuit Church on Oct. 28. The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council Craft Workshop will be held on Oct. 27.

After the club's meeting Oct. 13, Brenda Robinson will teach a Trinket Box Workshop.