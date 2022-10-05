



Happy birthday (Oct. 5): The solar return gives you the power to transform a part of your life. You decide where to focus it. Your compassion and warmth will melt away the obstacles blocking your path. More highlights: You'll teach what you don't know and quickly become an expert; generosity marks your financial sector; a certificate will be your freedom.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People will pay you based on the pricing you establish, so be mindful and deliberate. You can take cues from what others are doing, but don't copy them completely. Your offering is unique, price accordingly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Self-discovery is the theme and it's a fine day for a check-in. Tune in to different aspects of your life. Simple questions give you insight. What are you looking forward to? What are you dreading?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are about to turn the page on a new chapter. Tie up whatever loose ends you can, but if you can't quite manage to get them into a bow, don't stress; the story goes on.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Kudos to you for making the effort to learn something new. By now it's a lifestyle and you've many skills to show for it. Each of your talents brings with it a circle of people who need or share that talent, so your network grows.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): By doing it alone, you would be stealing others' chances to help you, an interaction that has value far beyond completing the task at hand. Through helping people learn about themselves, you gain skill, confidence and strong bonds.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will be important to reach a certain state of relaxation. Believe it or not, it matters less what actually gets done and more the manner in which it's approached and the feeling and mood the work creates.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Recommendations abound and will annoy and comfort you. Knowing what's good saves you from having to go find it yourself. But the list of gems is so long no one could possibly consume it in one lifetime. How you'll try.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Smiles, sunshine, hugs, hot showers, cold ice cream ... the key to today's happiness will be simple creature comforts, perhaps a bit corny but as effective as any highbrow effort — if not more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't have to work in traditionally named artistic mediums for what you're doing to be considered an art. Love is an art. Walking is an art. The response of like minds will guide your process.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Self-respect makes it easy for you to respect others. You'll model the concept as you act as a liaison between people who might otherwise have trouble relating to one another. You'll control the tone by staying cool.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You put care into the little things, so people trust you with the big things. From the way you dress to how you put together projects, attention to detail makes the difference. Choose your words carefully. Semantics matter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You appreciate agreeable people but you're more likely to trust those who disagree. It takes nerve to disagree with someone as strong as you. Though it may not change your mind, you'll respectfully hear their argument.

THE MOON’S PROCLAMATION

The moon forms a lucky angle to the sun first, then Mars, proclaiming that we have all we need to do remarkable things. “People are so busy wishing for more time and better resources that they fail to make the most of the time and resources they have. Be great in small ways and you may be surprised by what you’ve achieved within a year or two.” — James Clear

CELEBRITY PROFILES: When she’s not rescuing people from house fires or setting the big screen aflame with a performance, Kate Winslet is like most Libras, cherishing the tranquility of a balanced and harmonized life. Upcoming projects include an “Avatar” sequel and the role of Lee Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue Magazine during World War II.



