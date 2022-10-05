IDEA ALLEY: Seeking submissions and requests to fit the fall season

Idea Alley is taking the day off to make room for the extra recipes in today's Front Burner column. If you have a few extra (good) recipes lying around, we'd love it if you'd share.

In fact, we'd love to hear all about the recipes you've been making this fall. The new ones, the old ones, the easy ones and the complicated ones. Are you craving something you've lost the recipe for? We'll be happy to check the archives.

Our last column included recipes for a layered enchilada bake, and an attempt to manipulate a recipe to resemble the cinnamon cream pie from Franke's Cafeteria.

Do you have a question about a new-to-you term or ingredient? Let us know.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com