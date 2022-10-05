Jonesboro shooting on Irby Street kills man, police say

A man was found dead after being shot in Jonesboro on Monday, police say.

Larry Jones, 43, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. at 1727 Irby St., where officers responded to a notification about a shooting, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Police are still unsure where exactly in the residence he was shot, Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the city’s Police Department, said on Wednesday

Smith said no arrests had been made yet but police were still interviewing people and working on leads.

Police asked on Facebook that anyone with information about the homicide call the department at (870) 935-551 or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at (870) 935-7867.











