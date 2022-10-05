Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jonesboro shooting on Irby Street kills man, police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:08 a.m.
Jonesboro police began investigating a homicide at the corner of Irby Street and Long Street on October 3, 2022. (Courtesy of the Jonesboro Police Department)

A man was found dead after being shot in Jonesboro on Monday, police say.

Larry Jones, 43, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. at 1727 Irby St., where officers responded to a notification about a shooting, according to a Jonesboro police report. 

Police are still unsure where exactly in the residence he was shot, Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the city’s Police Department, said on Wednesday

Smith said no arrests had been made yet but police were still interviewing people and working on leads. 

Police asked on Facebook that anyone with information about the homicide call the department at (870) 935-551 or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at (870) 935-7867.




 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT