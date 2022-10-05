Man arrested after

police car rammed

North Little Rock police on Monday evening arrested a man who reportedly fled from police while armed, ramming a police vehicle in the process, according to an arrest report.

Police said they approached Antonio Epps, 19, of North Little Rock, at a gas station around 8 p.m. Monday because it appeared that he had a pistol. Epps fled in his car when he spotted marked police vehicles, the report states.

Epps' 15-year-old brother was in the vehicle during the pursuit, during which Epps rammed a law enforcement vehicle.

The two fled on foot afterward, at which point Epps was arrested with a gun that appeared to have been illegally modified to make it fully automatic. Police also said they found marijuana and a digital scale.

Epps faces five felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, aggravated assault, fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor and a drug possession count -- as well as a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count.