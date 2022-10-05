Micron plans N.Y. chip factory

As production ramps up at a new Texas Instruments chip plant near Dallas, Micron Technology Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to invest as much as $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a factory in upstate New York to boost U.S. production of memory chips.

The announcement represents the largest private investment in New York state history, according to Boise, Idaho-based Micron. The company said the first phase investment of $20 billion, in Clay, N.Y., is planned by the end of this decade and that it will be the largest semiconductor facility built in the United States. The chips will supply mobile devices, data centers and electric vehicles.

The New York site, which will generate about 50,000 jobs in the state, including about 9,000 high-paying Micron positions, adds to the company's previously announced manufacturing facility in Boise. In return, the company said it expects to get $5.5 billion in incentives from the state of New York over the course of the project.

"As the first upstate governor in 100 years, this was a personal quest and failure was not an option," said Governor Kathy Hochul at an event commemorating the announcement held at Syracuse University, which is near the proposed factory site. "We're doing this for generations to come."

The so-called megafab chip factory complex is part of Micron's strategy to increase dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, production to 40% of the company's global output over the next decade.

Micron's commitment comes after the U.S. government passed the Chips and Science Act in August, providing $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor research and development. The bill is at the center of the Biden administration's effort to reduce dependence on Asian suppliers such as Taiwan and South Korea, whose homegrown companies are leading the market, and to address supply-chain disruptions and resulting price increases for certain goods containing semiconductors.

The bill's signing spurred U.S. chip companies to plan billions of dollars in new investments. For example, Qualcomm Inc. is partnering with GlobalFoundries Inc., which also has a facility in New York state, in a $4.2 billion agreement to manufacture chips.

"We will bring these jobs back to our shores and end our dependence on foreign-made chips," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "This massive project will be built with union labor and high-paying jobs."

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said he was "deeply appreciative" of Biden and his administration for making the Chips and Science Act a priority.

"Today only 2% of the world's memory is made here in the U.S., but we are going to change that," Mehrotra said, outlining plans to help grow the U.S. market share to 10% of the global supply in the next decade.

Biden, in a statement, called the plant "another win for America" and pledged to build "an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, where we lower costs for our families and make it right here in America."

Site preparation work for the chip factory will start next year and construction will begin in 2024. Production output will increase in the latter half of the decade, gradually increasing in line with industry demand, according to the statement from Micron.

The site, near Syracuse, New York, could eventually include four 600,000 square foot clean rooms, accounting for a total of 2.4 million square feet of clean room space -- the size of about 40 U.S. football fields.

TI LAUNCHES CHIP PRODUCTION

North of Dallas, Texas Instruments' new semiconductor chip plant in Richardson has begun production after two years in the making.

The company said the 300-millimeter wafer fabrication plant will ramp up "over the coming months to support the future growth of semiconductors in electronics." Combined with an existing plant at the same location, TI expects the two facilities to manufacture more than 100 million analog chips a day for electronics.

The new facility is one of six the company is creating, including a $30 billion plan to build four fab plants in Sherman, Texas.

"We are thrilled to see initial production running through our newest and largest 300 mm wafer fab, which is part of our investment to expand internal manufacturing capacity for the long term," TI senior vice president of technology and manufacturing group Kyle Flessner said in a statement.

The new plant is 630,000 square feet, or 30% larger than the company's existing wafer plant that began production in 2010. Company executives have said the new plant could bring in $5 billion annually in additional revenue.

TI planned to invest $3.1 billion in the new facility, according to documents filed with the state. The Texas Enterprise Fund will provide TI with a $5.1 million grant when it creates the 488 jobs promised in its application.

In November, TI took the wraps off a larger plan for Sherman, where it has started construction of two plants that it expects to begin producing chips in 2025. Its 300-millimeter wafers are used in everything from cars and trucks to industrial machinery.

"Our 300-millimeter wafer fab expansion plays an important role in TI's future growth and in our ability to support customers' demand for decades," said Mohammad Yunus, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.

Information for this article was contributed by Molly Schuetz and Keshia Clukey of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and Alexandra Skores of The Dallas Morning News (TNS).