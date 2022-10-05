Mother charged after 1-year-old killed in LR

A woman was charged with manslaughter Tuesday in the shooting death of her 1-year-old daughter, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Keiundrea Davis, 29, was charged after the girl died of her injuries in an area hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to a series of tweets from the department.

The child, whose name was not released, was shot sometime after noon in the 11700 block of Doe Run Drive, one tweet added.

The circumstances of the shooting were still not clear Tuesday night, with police still investigating.

Davis did not yet appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster at 8 p.m.

A report of a shooting at 11715 Doe Run Drive is shown in the city's dispatch log at about 12:10 p.m.