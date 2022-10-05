State, U.S. in accord

on meat inspection

Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Tuesday finalized an agreement to allow for state inspection of meat produced for shipment within the state.

The agreement "is part of USDA's broader commitment to supporting local and regional food systems and a more resilient supply chain," a news release said.

Under the agreement, the state's meat inspection program "must develop, administer, and enforce requirements 'at least equal to' those implemented under the Federal Meat Inspection Act," the release said.

"Today's announcement with Arkansas will help strengthen our nation's food system and help prevent supply chain bottlenecks," said USDA's Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin. "This program is especially helpful to small meat and poultry processors in building their local and state marketplaces."

There are now 29 states participating in the State Meat and Poultry Inspection program. The Food Safety and Inspection Service provides up to 50% of the state's operating funds. In states with such programs, meat producers can apply for federal or state inspection.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Missouri Senate OKs

ag-related tax breaks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session.

Senators voted 26-3 in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had expired. The measure includes tax credits to benefit companies involved in meat processing, biodiesel, ethanol fuel and urban farms. It also expands government loan programs for farmers.

"The bill that we passed is a big win for rural Missouri," Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said.

Republican Sen. Mike Moon, a cattle rancher, during Tuesday debate raised concerns about foreign-owned Missouri farm companies benefiting from the tax breaks. Moon voted against the bill.

Lawmakers said they expect to debate foreign ownership of Missouri farms in the next legislative session in January.

-- The Associated Press

20.34 leap finishes

index day at 765.97

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 765.97, up 20.34.

"Stocks surged Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 added nearly 3.1% to close at 3,790.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3% marking one the biggest two days rallies since March 2020," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.