100 years ago

Oct. 5, 1922

• The Gazette, as usual, when a world series is on, entertained a large crowd yesterday afternoon when the opening game was played in New York, and reproduced in detail on the Gazette's mechanical scoreboard. Every play of the game was shown by the board immediately after it was made in New York, as a result of the special world series service by the Associated Press. The Gazette's guests filled the street in the Third street side of the building and overflowed into Louisiana street and for the most part cheered the Giants. Just why is not known, but most of the local fans who were heard from yesterday were for McGraw's team and it happened that they were not disappointed.

50 years ago

Oct. 5, 1972

• The United States Atomic Energy Commission says that Unit 2 of Arkansas Nuclear One -- Arkansas Power and Light Company's first nuclear-powered steam generating station near Russellville -- probably would have adverse effects on the environment, but that a construction permit should be issued if AP and L meets three conditions: 1. The water flowing from Unit 2 cannot be discharged unless it is diluted to a level set by the AEC. The water will be used to cool the unit. 2. AP and L must continue environmental monitoring as set out by the Commission and augment the monitoring program so it will detect any adverse effects in the design and operation of the intake canal structures. 3. If the monitoring program indicates harmful effects or evidence of irreversible damage from the power plant operation, AP and L must analyze the problem and develop a course of action that will alleviate it.

25 years ago

Oct. 5, 1997

• On Monday the new 870 area code arrives. Stretching from Jonesboro to Texarkana, it will be fully implemented after midnight today. Telephone calls made to the southern, eastern and northeastern parts of the state must use the 870 area code.

10 years ago

Oct. 5, 2012

• The state Supreme Court killed the last of two casino constitutional amendment proposals Thursday, ruling that votes cast on it will not be counted because how the measure is described on the ballot is significantly changed from the way it was described to voters who signed petitions to put it on the ballot.