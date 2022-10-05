Pittman says Jefferson has yet to practice this week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has not participated in the Razorbacks’ first two practices this week, coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday.

Speaking on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Pittman was unsure whether Jefferson would be able to practice by the afternoon. Pittman said his general rule is that players who do not practice by Wednesday will not play in that week’s game.

“I don't know if he'll be able to practice today or not,” Pittman said, “but there's obviously a chance that he will.”

The exact nature of Jefferson’s injury is unknown, but Pittman previously said the second-year starting quarterback hit his head during the fourth quarter of a 49-26 loss to Alabama last week. During a weekly news conference Monday, Pittman did not confirm whether Jefferson was in concussion protocols.

Pittman said there is a “real possibility” the Razorbacks will use two quarterbacks Saturday at No. 23 Mississippi State if Jefferson is unable to play. Cade Fortin, a transfer from South Florida, replaced Jefferson against Alabama, and Malik Hornsby also has experience playing in SEC games.

“We would go with a hot hand,” Pittman said. “In our game plan, there’s certainly opportunities for both of those kids to play if KJ can’t.”

Pittman said Jefferson has attended both practices and gone through meetings this week with his teammates.

“We’re just waiting to see if he’s able to practice,” Pittman said. “In all honesty, I don’t have that answer right now as we’re sitting here. If he’s able to practice, then we’ll certainly practice him. If he’s not, then we won’t. That’s certainly not my call, but whatever that is, we’ll look at them and go from there.”

Jefferson, a redshirt junior from Sardis, Miss., has a 12-7 career record as the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback. He has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,096 yards and 9 touchdowns this season, and has rushed for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns.