Planners table development proposal

BENTONVILLE — The Planning Commission on Tuesday tabled a rezoning request for a proposed development on the city’s east side after several residents spoke out against the proposal.

Applicants Dalton and Linda Lott asked for a rezoning to planned unit development for 7.46 acres at the intersection of East Central Avenue and East Battlefield Boulevard. The area is now zoned agriculture and residential office, according to planning documents.

Proposed is a planned unit development that would consist of approximately 15,000 square feet of retail space, 30,000 square feet of office space and 545 multifamily housing units. About 900 surface parking spaces would be provided, according to the documents.

Ralph May, who lives near the proposed development, asked planners to deny the application. He said Battlefield is extremely narrow for the increased traffic the development would bring to the area.

“The increased traffic without the street being widened is unacceptable,” May said.

Bryan Tidwell asked the planners if they had ever tried driving on Battlefield when it rains. Not only does the street flood, but nearby homes flood as well, including his own home, he said.

Tidwell said he’s concerned about the increased traffic and whether parking from the development will flow into the neighborhoods. Tidwell was also concerned about the impact of the multistory building being proposed as part of the development.

He said the seven-story buildings will overlook his backyard and he worries about his family’s and neighbor’s privacy.

Josh Morris said his family opposes the project. He was concerned about the traffic and the impact of having seven-story buildings near neighborhoods. A better spot for the project is a nearby area with green space, he said.

Several other residents of the area spoke against the development, with traffic and drainage issues being their main concerns.

Brett Meek, who lives in the area, said he understands those concerns, but the development is also an opportunity to fix the issues. He said the development, which is near the new Walmart headquarters that’s under construction, will allow people to walk or ride a bicycle to work instead of clogging the streets. He asked residents to keep an open mind about the project.

The primary purpose of a planned unit development — the zoning sought by the Lotts — is to establish a mechanism for a person to propose a commercial, industrial or residential mixed-use development that is innovative, but does not strictly comply with the provisions of the zone in which the property is located and cannot be achieved through traditional zoning. The intent of the planned unit development district is to promote high-quality developments while allowing greater flexibility in the design, according to planning documents.

The future land use plan depicts the property as high-density residential and residential estate. The applicants request a change to a mixed-use commercial, which specifically allows for and encourages planned unit developments. These areas typically include uses that provide goods and services to nearby residents. Local retail, day-to-day services and small offices are appropriate in these areas. Vertical mixed-use developments are encouraged in mixed-use commercial areas, with upper floors including offices, services or residential uses, according to planning documents.

Bill Watkins, the applicants’ attorney, said his client wanted to table the issue after the public hearing. Changes are being made to the project and engineers are still in discussion with the city, he said.

Some of the residents who spoke asked the Planning Commission to deny the request instead of tabling it. The commission voted 7-0 to table the development.

Tidwell said he plans to be at the next meeting on Oct. 18. He said he wants the traffic and drainage issues addressed before the city approves the project and also wants developers to consider three-story, instead of seven-story, buildings.



