Police call woman’s death a homicide

Little Rock police have ruled the September death of a Conway woman as a homicide, the department announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to 612 E. Roosevelt Road just after midnight Sept. 4 following a report of a disturbance found Candice Godbold, 37, unresponsive on the ground, according to an incident report.

As they arrived, officers made contact with Kenan Smith, 36, trying to leave the scene, the report states.

Godbold was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries. Her cause of death is not listed in the report's narrative, but the report lists that she had "other major injuries" and that police thought the crime was committed with a firearm.

A pistol was taken as evidence from Smith, who was taken to the 12th Street police substation for questioning and arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Smith was held in the Pulaski County jail until he was released on a $10,000 bond Sept. 7, court records show.

Charges have not been filed in connection with the homicide. Detectives are investigating the incident further before presenting their findings to the Pulaski County prosecutor to see what charges, if any, will be filed.