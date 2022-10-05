Pulaski County man draws a 5-year prison sentence for weapons possession

A Pulaski County man who pleaded guilty before a federal judge in September 2021 to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison to be followed by three years supervised release.

Devonte Jacobee Jackson, 29, of North Little Rock appeared before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller for sentencing on the offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Jackson, who was convicted of aggravated assault in Pulaski County in 2016, was arrested by North Little Rock police June 20, 2020, after he was found with a 9mm pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and a magazine containing an additional 28 rounds.

According to court records, on the date of Jackson's arrest at about 2:30 p.m., two North Little Rock police officers were speaking to a North Little Rock woman in the driveway of a home on Fendley Drive when one of the officers saw movement in a nearby vehicle the woman had just exited. As they approached the vehicle, one officer noticed a man, later identified as Jackson, sitting in the driver's seat with his head down, with dark sunglasses and a black sun visor over his head.

As one of the officers spoke to Jackson, court documents said, he moved his right arm to reveal a black handgun on the center console, prompting the officers -- who suspected Jackson had been involved in a recent shooting in the 1500 block of West 20th Street, to remove him from the vehicle. The Browning 9mm was reported to have been stolen in Little Rock.

Jackson's attorney, David Parker of Little Rock, argued that Jackson's criminal history score gave an exaggerated view of the crime for which he was convicted in 2016. Parker said that exaggeration and other circumstances provided mitigating factors that justified a downward variance from the guideline sentence range of 57 to 71 months as calculated according to Jackson's pre-sentencing report.

"Mr. Jackson received five points for an incident that happened in 2015," Parker said. "There was a two point enhancement for being on probation at the time, but what originally surprised me was that he was able to get five points from a single charge."

Parker said because his client was charged with three counts of aggravated assault from the same incident -- in which Jackson shot at a group of people after an argument -- his criminal history score was inflated.

"Our argument is that it was based on the number of people who were there, which was out of his control," he said. "We're asking that this be considered all one event and that he easily could have been in the category where he would have only gotten three points."

That calculation, Parker said, would have put Jackson in a lower category.

"It wasn't a string of crimes that led to this," Parker said. "It was one event."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Jegley said she would object to any downward variance below the guideline range.

"In light of the conduct underlying that conviction ... I think the calculation is absolutely appropriate," Jegley said.

Noting that Jackson's mother and sister were in the gallery, Miller walked them through his thinking in the matter regarding Parker's argument juxtaposed with the facts of Jackson's earlier conviction as described in the pre-sentencing report that led to the guideline sentence range he was facing.

Miller said that Jackson was convicted of shooting at a group of people after an argument with a woman sitting in a car with other people.

"Mr. Jackson started fussing with her and some other people standing around a car, or in the car, then he left," Miller said. "Then he came back and started shooting at them in the car."

Miller said the report said police found eight .40 caliber casings where Jackson was said to have been shooting, two spent rounds in the rear passenger door of the car the people were sitting in, and later found that another round had gone through the car door and into a wall of a nearby residence. The judge said Jackson's current offense was committed while he was on parole from the 2015 shooting incident and he explained that because there were three victims and three separate places where bullets were found to have struck, Jackson's criminal history score was elevated.

"Mr. Parker is saying that probation calculated it right, that the guidelines do call for him to get those points," Miller said. "But what Mr. Parker is saying in a different way ... because this isn't the way lawyers speak, he's essentially saying, 'Judge, that just ain't right. What the guidelines say is just not right.'"

Miller said he understood the argument and, in some circumstances, might grant a variance. But, he said, the nature of the offense and Jackson's conduct since then -- with two reports of domestic battery, an arrest for fleeing and an arrest for obstructing government operations -- made it impossible for him to consider the request.

"Mr. Jackson could easily be facing a capital murder charge," Miller said. "He could be sitting here with a prosecutor saying, 'put him to sleep.'... I can't in good conscience give him a downward variance."