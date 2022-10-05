Red Wolves getting production from special teams

JONESBORO -- Of the many words and phrases in Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones' lexicon, consistency might be the most frequent.

And yet, as perhaps would be expected of a team that has gone 4-13 under Jones, consistency has been rare.

The exception? Special teams.

"Coach Jones puts a lot of emphasis on special teams as a whole, so that's something that gives us an edge," punter Ryan Hanson said Tuesday. "It's super important to everybody on this team."

Through five weeks of the 2022 season, the Red Wolves rank fourth in Football Outsiders' special teams efficiency ratings, trailing only No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina and No. 7 Oklahoma State. It's an improvement on last year when ASU set a high bar -- it finished 2021 ranked 20th nationally, and no other team in the top 20 finished the season with fewer than five wins.

The signature moment came Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe with Johnnie Lang's 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, but the Red Wolves also lead the Sun Belt Conference in net punting at 41.35 yards and freshman kicker Dominic Zvada is perfect thus far on seven field goals and 19 extra points.

"We spend an inordinate amount of time on the meticulous attention to details [that come] with special teams but it's also individuals having to embrace that role," Jones said. "You can be a great special-teams performer and that's also going to help you in your other positions on offense and defense.

"That's one of the bullet points, the formula for winning here is to play winning special teams, and they've been doing that all year."

The notion of "11-for-11" football -- all 11 players on the field executing simultaneously -- is something Jones and his team often speak to when it comes to all three phases of the game. Tuesday, both he and Lang also mentioned loyalty and courage needed in the return game.

The same can also be said of the kicking game.

Jones sent redshirt junior William Przystup on as a left-footed changeup to Hanson's usual right-footed punts against the Warhawks, and Hanson said it didn't upset the chemistry of the specialists because of the camaraderie they've built off the field -- particularly on the golf course.

Then there's Zvada, who managed to surpass a pair of returners, Aidan Ellison and Tristan Mattson, in fall camp.

Although the Red Wolves have yet to turn to the Chandler, Ariz., native in a high-leverage situation, he's one of only nine kickers in the country with at least seven attempts to make all of his field-goal tries.

"He doesn't seem like a freshman," Hanson said of Zvada. "I don't think it's talked about enough about how hard it is to handle success at a young age. ... Every time he goes out there, he just continues to impress me, so I try to hold the ball well for him."