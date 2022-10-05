Sections
Super Quiz: Islands

Today at 1:52 a.m.

1. Of what island nation is England a part?

2. It is the largest of the Greek islands.

3. This island was formerly known as Formosa.

4. What is the largest city on the island of Honshu?

5. It is the largest of the Florida Keys.

6. The name of this Indonesian island has become a synonym for "coffee."

7. This U.S. island is also known as "The Gathering Place."

8. The second largest island in the United States.

9. Which two countries share the island of Hispaniola?

ANSWERS:

1. Great Britain

2. Crete

3. Taiwan

4. Tokyo

5. Key Largo

6. Java

7. Oahu

8. Kodiak Island

9. Dominican Republic and Haiti

