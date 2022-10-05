Arkansas Sticks, loaded with UA commits, set for Perfect Game event

The Arkansas Sticks 18-under Brewster/White Sox Scout Team, which features nine Razorbacks baseball commitments, will take part in the 24th annual Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association World Championship.

The event in Jupiter, Fla., is considered biggest fall event in amateur baseball. It starts Wednesday and runs until Saturday and has 88 of the top travel teams in the country and more than 1,500 of the top prospects playing on 13 fields.

Hundreds of Major League Baseball scouts and college coaches are expected to attend.

With so many prospects playing and spread out on numerous field, the Perfect Game website has a link for scouts and coaches to rent golf carts in order to maximize their ability to view as many prospects as possible.

Sticks coach Chase Brewster is excited to showcase his team’s talent.

“To be able to represent the state of Arkansas, the Sticks, and now the White Sox in the biggest tournament of the year is a surreal feeling, and I know everyone is excited,” Brewster said. “Thirty-one players from 14 different states is tough to pull off. Almost one-third of the roster being committed to Arkansas is unbelievable.”

Arkansas commitments Kade Smith, 6-0, 190, of Harding Academy, and catcher Ty Waid, 6-1, 215, of Texarkana, Ark., represent the 2023 class.

The Sticks have five class of 2024 Arkansas commitments on the roster in catcher Lawson Ward, 6-1, 190, of Valley View High School, right-handed pitcher Ross Felder, 6-2, 178, of Springdale Har-Ber, right- handed pitcher Lance Davis, 6-4, 185, of Jonesboro, outfielder Brenton Clark, 6-2, 178, of Pleasant Grove, Texas, and outfielder Cameron Carter, 6-2, 185, of Olathe, Kan.

Brewster praised the recruiting efforts of Razorbacks hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson, and pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

“Nate and Matt have done such a great job of recruiting for the Razorbacks obviously, so if they’re good enough to play for them they’re good enough to play for us,” Brewster said. “Ty Waid will be in the three hole tomorrow. Brenton Clark in left field, Kade Smith in right field, Cam Carter in center field. That’s an entire Razorback outfield playing together two years in advance.”

The Sticks feature two 2025 Arkansas pledges in right-handed pitchers Mark Brissey, 6-3, 210, of Batesville, and Russ Martin, 6-0, 200, of Rose Bud.

“One of the things I’m excited about most are the two youngest kids on the team playing up with the big kids this weekend,” Brewster said. “They will both throw Day 1 out of the pen. Both have been up to 92 mph.

"They get to get their feet wet early, and get the experience. How cool is that?"

Other in-state talent playing for the Sticks includes Clinton's Tripp Landers, who is a TCU commit; Springdale Har-Ber's Ty Ridley, a Crowder College (Mo.) Junior College commit; and Little Rock Christian's Charlie Carter, who is committed to Oklahoma State.